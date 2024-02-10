Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Tech
Edit post

Media: Russian military increasingly using Starlink terminals on battlefield

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2024 5:39 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier uses a Starlink terminal during military exercises in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, in June 2023 (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military has begun to use Starlink terminals more actively on the front line, Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news site, reported on Feb. 10.

A representative for SpaceX, the manufacturer of Starlink terminals, denied that the company has ever sold or supplied the equipment to the Russian military.

According to Militarnyi, the Starlink terminals are likely being procured through intermediaries in third countries via parallel imports, making it near impossible to trace.

SpaceX began providing the Starlink satellite internet system to Ukraine shortly after the Russian full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In June 2023, the Pentagon confirmed that SpaceX had won a contract from the Defense Department to provide Ukraine with Starlink satellite services.

Starlink terminals have proven crucial for the Ukrainian military, offering high-speed internet access in remote regions. This allows them to efficiently carry out tasks like coordinating drone strikes and gathering intelligence.

However, Ukrainian military personnel stationed at the front line have been increasingly voicing concerns about internet connection issues, an engineer who deals with Starlink terminals for the Ukrainian military told the Ukrainian Military Center.

A significant concentration of terminals in one area is causing system overload and slowing down speeds, the Ukrainian Military Center added.

Ukraine war latest: New Armed Forces commander settles in, lays down main priorities
Key developments on Feb. 9: * Finland approves $200 million aid package for Ukraine, Norway pledges more NASAMS * Syrskyi reveals his priorities as Ukraine’s new chief commander, meets with Umerov * US House members express ‘overwhelming’ support for Ukraine aid during visit to Kyiv * Russian a…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:32 AM

Ukraine funding bill moves closer to passage.

The U.S. Senate voted Friday evening local time to move the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan closer to being passed in the upper chamber despite Republican objections. Votes were split 64-19 with only 14 Republicans voting in favor.
2:10 AM

UPDATE: Russian attack on Kharkiv causes mass fire, killing at least 7.

A Russian drone attack struck a gas station in Kharkiv, creating a large fire that engulfed 15 residential homes and killed seven people, including three children, local authorities reported on Feb. 10. At least three people have been reported injured. Over 50 Kharkiv residents, including two children, have been evacuated.
10:35 PM

Zelensky announces new chief of general staff.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych as the new Chief of General Staff for Ukraine's Armed Forces, Zelensky announced during his evening address on Feb. 9.
9:28 PM

Danilov: No Ukrainian POWs on crashed Russian Il-76 aircraft.

Despite Russia's claims, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the downed Russian Il-76 transport plane that crashed on Jan. 24, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov told Babel in an interview that was published on Feb. 9.
6:34 PM

Umerov holds first meeting with Syrskyi as chief commander.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held his first meeting with General Oleksandr Syrskyi after his appointment as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief to discuss plans for the country's Armed Forces in 2024, the Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 9.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.