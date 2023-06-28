Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Russian general Surovikin arrested over Wagner rebellion

by Martin Fornusek June 29, 2023 12:19 AM 2 min read
Sergei Surovikin, deputy commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, at a meeting of Russian President with top military officials in Sochi on Nov. 3, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail Metzel/ AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian General Sergei Surovikin has been arrested, the Moscow Times wrote on June 28, citing its sources in Russia's Defense Ministry.

One of the outlet's sources claims that Surovikin has been detained in relation to the rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group.

"Apparently, he (Surovikin) chose Prigozhin's side during the uprising, and they got ahold of him," the Moscow Times cited its sources, adding that the general's current whereabouts are unknown.

Surovikin was the top commander of Russian forces in Ukraine until he was replaced by Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov in January 2023.

Prigozhin has a long-standing feud with Gerasimov and much of Russia's military leadership. The mercenary boss called Russia's chief of staff incompetent and has resisted the government's attempts to incorporating Wagner into the regular armed forces.

Prigozhin even named the military's attempt to "dissolve" his company as the main reason for his rebellion. According to the Wall Street Journal, the oligarch intended to capture both Gerasmiov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The Moscow Times noted that Russian military blogger Vladimir Romanov first spread the rumors of Surovikin's arrest on June 25.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the arrest.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claim.

Earlier on June 28, The New York Times reported that Surovikin, formerly a top commander in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was aware of Prigozhin's rebellion in advance. CNN later wrote that other figures in Russian military and intelligence cadres may have been aware of the upcoming uprising.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the rebellion highlighted weaknesses in Putin's leadership and exposed how unprepared Russia's Defense Ministry is for an attack.

The Wagner Group's founder launched an armed rebellion against the Russian government on June 23. His mercenaries occupied the city of Rostov and marched to within 200 km of Moscow, only to abruptly end the insurrection less than 24 hours later on June 24.

After a deal between the Kremlin and Prigozhin, allegedly brokered by Belarus' dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko, Russian officials said that the Wagner founder and his contract soldiers would be allowed to leave for Belarus.

Russia comes to the brink of civil war: How we got here and what it means
Visually, the scene was a familiar one. Russian armored vehicles emblazoned with the Z logo in the central streets of a once peaceful city, masked soldiers standing at key intersections, and confrontational conversations with bemused local civilians. But this wasn’t a Ukrainian city in the first da…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.