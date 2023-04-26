Russian, Belarusian, Chinese intelligence try to recruit Lithuanian citizens

This audio is created with AI assistance

The annual report of Lithuania's State Security Department revealed that Russian, Belarusian, and Chinese intelligence agencies tried to recruit Lithuanian citizens, LRT wrote on April 26.

According to the report, "not a single attempt" was successful. Additionally, five Russian intelligence officers "working under diplomatic cover" were expelled from the country, LRT wrote.

"The intensity of other types of activities of Russian special services – information operations, radio-electronic and cyber intelligence – remains high, therefore the State Security Department will pay priority attention to preventing these activities, conducting counterintelligence actions and strengthening cyber security," the report added.

The State Security Department also uncovered Russian companies operating in Lithuania that were attempting to help Russian citizens circumvent sanctions and passed the intel on to "relevant state institutions," LRT wrote.

Russian intelligence operations remain a security threat not only in Lithuania but throughout the European continent.

VSquare, a network of independent media outlets from Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, recently found that nearly 200 satellite dishes on the rooftops of 39 Russian diplomatic missions across Europe are used for spying, with the devices installed on top of the embassy in Brussels capable of conducting surveillance even in neighboring countries.