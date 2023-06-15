Media: Reznikov promises to investigate use of Belgian weapons in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and his Belgian counterpart Ludivine Dedonder discussed the alleged use of Belgian weapons by anti-Kremlin militias on Russian territory, news agency Belga said on June 15.

Belga reported that Reznikov confirmed that he has received a letter from Dedonder regarding the issue and that an "investigation has begun," promising to share the results upon completion.

The discussion was to take place on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.

On June 3, the Washington Post wrote that Russian anti-Kremlin militias allegedly fighting on Ukraine's side have used NATO-supplied weapons, including Belgian rifles, during their incursions into Russian territory.

Following the report, Belgian authorities requested an explanation from Kyiv, stressing the condition that supplied weapons can be used only to defend Ukrainian territory.