Media: Reznikov promises to investigate use of Belgian weapons in Russia

by Martin Fornusek June 15, 2023 5:45 PM 1 min read
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov speaks during a press conference with his counterpart in Spain on April 12, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Gustavo Valiente/Europa Press via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and his Belgian counterpart Ludivine Dedonder discussed the alleged use of Belgian weapons by anti-Kremlin militias on Russian territory, news agency Belga said on June 15.

Belga reported that Reznikov confirmed that he has received a letter from Dedonder regarding the issue and that an "investigation has begun," promising to share the results upon completion.

The discussion was to take place on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.

On June 3, the Washington Post wrote that Russian anti-Kremlin militias allegedly fighting on Ukraine's side have used NATO-supplied weapons, including Belgian rifles, during their incursions into Russian territory.

Following the report, Belgian authorities requested an explanation from Kyiv, stressing the condition that supplied weapons can be used only to defend Ukrainian territory.

Belgorod incursion: Meet the anti-Kremlin militia behind the attack inside Russia
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent, together with a number of journalists, was taken to a location in northern Ukraine to interview the members of the units that took part in the military operation inside Russia. Not revealing the exact location was the only precondition for the interview. Norther…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
