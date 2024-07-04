Skip to content
News Feed, Hungary, Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, War
Media: Orban to meet with Putin in Moscow following Kyiv visit

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 4, 2024 8:27 PM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Sept/ 18, 2018. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 5, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on July 4 citing an unnamed Hungarian government source.

Orban's trip may take place days after the first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The Hungarian prime minister pushed a ceasefire proposal, which was rejected by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the outlet's source, Orban will be accompanied by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who visited Russia at least five times since the onset of the all-out war.

Budapest and Moscow are yet to make announcements on the visit.

The visit may come five days into Hungary's rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. Amid reports, European Union Council President Charles Michel said that the EU rotating presidency "has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU."

"The European Council is clear: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. No discussions about Ukraine can take place without Ukraine," Michel wrote on X on July 4.

Budapest has repeatedly opposed Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, sanctions on Russia, undermined Western aid efforts for Ukraine, and maintained close relations with Moscow throughout the full-scale war.

Orban and Putin held talks in Beijing in October 2023 at the Belt and Road Forum. The Hungarian prime minister was the only leader from the European Union to attend the summit.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
