Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Odesa Mayor released on bail after 1-day detention

by Dinara Khalilova May 5, 2023 8:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy of the Odesa City Council Dmytro Tantsiura posted bail for Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, charged with state funds embezzlement, Suspilne news outlet reported on May 5.

Trukhanov was then released from the pretrial detention center, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) told Interfax Ukraine news agency.

On May 4, Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ordered a 60-day detention of the Odesa mayor and set bail at Hr 13 million (about $352,000).

Trukhanov is accused of embezzling over Hr 92 million ($2.5 million) of budget funds while purchasing Odesa's Krayan factory building for the city government at an inflated price.

Odesa's Malinovsky District Court initially considered the case in 2018-2019, announcing the acquittal of Trukhanov and other defendants.

Then the SAPO filed an appeal to the High Anti-Corruption Court's Appeals Chamber, which canceled the acquittal and referred the case to the court for a new hearing.

As Russia bombards Odesa, Soviet-friendly mayor rebrands as patriot
Ukraine’s main port city is a complicated place. Known for its sandy beaches and good food, Odesa has also been associated with organized crime. Labeled the “crime capital” by Ukraine’s former interior minister, the city has been known for an illegal construction boom. Local mobsters and Ru…
Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
