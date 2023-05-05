Media: Odesa Mayor released on bail after 1-day detention

This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy of the Odesa City Council Dmytro Tantsiura posted bail for Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, charged with state funds embezzlement, Suspilne news outlet reported on May 5.

Trukhanov was then released from the pretrial detention center, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) told Interfax Ukraine news agency.

On May 4, Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ordered a 60-day detention of the Odesa mayor and set bail at Hr 13 million (about $352,000).

Trukhanov is accused of embezzling over Hr 92 million ($2.5 million) of budget funds while purchasing Odesa's Krayan factory building for the city government at an inflated price.

Odesa's Malinovsky District Court initially considered the case in 2018-2019, announcing the acquittal of Trukhanov and other defendants.

Then the SAPO filed an appeal to the High Anti-Corruption Court's Appeals Chamber, which canceled the acquittal and referred the case to the court for a new hearing.