Media: No agreement between EU Commission and 5 EU countries on banned agrarian import from Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2023 10:59 PM 1 min read
Truck drivers queue for over ten kilometers at the Rava-Ruska border checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border on April 18, 2023. (Photo by Yuriy Dyachshyn/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria failed to reach agreement with the European Commission on their respective bans on agrarian import from Ukraine, Polish Radio RMF24 reported on April 23.

Further negotiations were scheduled for April 24.

The European Commission reportedly may even expand the list of banned goods from Ukraine as agrarian  ministers of these five countries sent a letter to the European Commission on April 21 requesting to add sunflower oil, flour, honey, sugar, fruits, eggs, meat, milk and dairy products to the list.

Although the ban does not apply to the transit of food products from Ukraine, the countries have banned the import of Ukrainian grain and 20 other food products, including oil seeds and flour.

The countries are also asking to further extend such protection measures after the EU’s one-year decision to abolish customs duties on Ukrainian imported goods expires this June.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
