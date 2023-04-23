Media: No agreement between EU Commission and 5 EU countries on banned agrarian import from Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria failed to reach agreement with the European Commission on their respective bans on agrarian import from Ukraine, Polish Radio RMF24 reported on April 23.

Further negotiations were scheduled for April 24.

The European Commission reportedly may even expand the list of banned goods from Ukraine as agrarian ministers of these five countries sent a letter to the European Commission on April 21 requesting to add sunflower oil, flour, honey, sugar, fruits, eggs, meat, milk and dairy products to the list.

Although the ban does not apply to the transit of food products from Ukraine, the countries have banned the import of Ukrainian grain and 20 other food products, including oil seeds and flour.

The countries are also asking to further extend such protection measures after the EU’s one-year decision to abolish customs duties on Ukrainian imported goods expires this June.