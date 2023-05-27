Media: Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Berdiansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

A loud explosion was reported in the Russian-occupied city of Berdiansk, located in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the morning of May 27, Ukrainian media outlets reported, citing local Telegram channels.

A channel called "Berdiansk Today" published several videos and photos of the explosion.

Later in the day, citing local residents, the channel wrote that the explosion presumably took place at the site of a local recreational facility where numerous Russian troops have been based.

According to the channel, the facility is located at Novopetrivka village, not far from Berdiansk.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify this claim.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the explosion yet.

Several explosions were also reported in occupied Berdiansk earlier on May 25.

Back then, a channel called "Insider Ukraine" posted videos and a photo of the explosions, adding that Russian forces had recently transferred ammunition to the site of the attack.

Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator with the illegal occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had inflicted a "massive attack" on the city.

Berdiansk has been under Russian occupation since February 2022 and is located some 100 kilometers south of the front line.