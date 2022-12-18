Media: Latvia allocates over 500,000 euros to support Ukrainian state media

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Latvian government has agreed to allocate nearly 560,000 euros ($593,292) to purchase generators for Ukrainian state media, Delfi reported on Dec. 18.

The support is intended to help the continuation of their work amid Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

On Nov. 29, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko asked EU nations to support Ukraine’s culture and media sectors amid the upcoming winter.

Ukraine has already received 50 generators from Croatia, 100 from France, and 50 from Azerbaijan and other nations.