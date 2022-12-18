Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Latvia allocates over 500,000 euros to support Ukrainian state media

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 18, 2022 7:49 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Latvian government has agreed to allocate nearly 560,000 euros ($593,292) to purchase generators for Ukrainian state media, Delfi reported on Dec. 18.

The support is intended to help the continuation of their work amid Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

On Nov. 29, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko asked EU nations to support Ukraine’s culture and media sectors amid the upcoming winter.

Ukraine has already received 50 generators from Croatia, 100 from France, and 50 from Azerbaijan and other nations.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
