Media: Head of State Property Fund resigns

Dmytro Sennychenko, the head of State Property Fund of Ukraine, has resigned on Nov. 16, several Ukrainian media outlets reported, citing their sources.

According to Ekonomichna Pravda, the reason for his resignation was the scandalous sale of the machine-building plant Bilshovyk standing on a 35-hectare land plot in Kyiv. The plant was sold through an auction with only three bidders on Oct. 27. Ukrainian tycoon and former politician Vasyl Khmelnytsky and his business partners bought Bilshovyk for a mere $53 million, at least three times less than the market price, according to experts.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Sennychenko in his video address to the attendees of the Ukraine Reform conference in Vilnius in July 2021. Blinken called Sennychenko an exemplary official for reporting a bribe offer.