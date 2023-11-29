Skip to content
Media: Ukrainian group, SBU hack Russian Labor Ministry database

by Elsa Court November 29, 2023 10:24 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian hacker group working with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hacked into the website of Russia's Labor Ministry and obtained sensitive data concerning the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 29, citing an unnamed security service source.

The hacker group, reportedly called Blackjack, worked together with cyber specialists from the SBU to download 100 terabytes (100,000 gigabytes) worth of data from the ministry's servers.

The information includes statistics on the performance of Russian military operations in Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion and materials used to report to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainska Pravda said.

The hack reportedly also revealed the personal data of Russian soldiers and information on topics such as information on quantities of prosthetic limbs.

A separate hack revealed information about the situation in parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia, including information about collaborators in leadership positions.

The data is now in the hands of the SBU, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Author: Elsa Court
