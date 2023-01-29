Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 29, 2023

Prosecutor General’s Office records over 66,500 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 4:15 am
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Jan. 28 that the Russian military has committed 66,743 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war. 

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies also said that Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 459 children and injured at least 917 since Feb. 24.

In January, the European Parliament supported creation of a special international tribunal to judge Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine.

According to the report, the tribunal will fill the gap “in international criminal justice,” allowing to prosecute Russia's political and military leadership for its crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

