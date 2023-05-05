Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
NGO: First 3 of 16 crowdfunded air defense radars delivered by Lithuania to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 5, 2023 1:14 PM 1 min read
One of the air defense radars Lithuania crowdfunded for Ukraine. (Photo: Blue/Yellow for Ukraine / Facebook)
The first three of 16 air defense radars Lithuania crowdfunded for Ukraine have been delivered, the non-profit organization Blue/Yellow reported on May 4.

"Other radars are being prepared for dispatch, documents are in order. Due to the extremely sensitive air defense situation in Ukraine, we cannot disclose any further information yet. Information will be updated," the organization wrote.

Lithuania marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine by crowdfunding 14 million euros for radars for Ukrainian air defense systems.

The campaign was launched by Lithuanian National Radio and Television and a coalition of other Lithuanian organizations on Jan. 30, initially hoping to raise 5 million euros.

The radars are needed to monitor the airspace around strategic sites in Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
