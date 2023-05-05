NGO: First 3 of 16 crowdfunded air defense radars delivered by Lithuania to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The first three of 16 air defense radars Lithuania crowdfunded for Ukraine have been delivered, the non-profit organization Blue/Yellow reported on May 4.

"Other radars are being prepared for dispatch, documents are in order. Due to the extremely sensitive air defense situation in Ukraine, we cannot disclose any further information yet. Information will be updated," the organization wrote.

Lithuania marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine by crowdfunding 14 million euros for radars for Ukrainian air defense systems.

The campaign was launched by Lithuanian National Radio and Television and a coalition of other Lithuanian organizations on Jan. 30, initially hoping to raise 5 million euros.

The radars are needed to monitor the airspace around strategic sites in Ukraine.