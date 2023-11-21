Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: European Parliament to open office in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek November 21, 2023 9:46 PM 2 min read
The EU and Ukrainian flags in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, July 2023. (Thierry Monasse / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Parliament has agreed to open an office in Ukraine following requests by senior Ukrainian officials, Euractiv reported on Nov. 21, citing a document from the European Parliament bureau.

The decision, approved on Nov. 20, reportedly aims to facilitate relations with the Ukrainian parliament, namely to connect it with the European Parliament's committees.

The European Parliament has a liaison office in each member state to strengthen outreach to individual countries. It also has several offices outside the EU, for example, in the U.S. or the U.K.

According to the document seen by Euractiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky asked European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to establish representation in Ukraine during their March meeting in Lviv.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Ukrainian parliament chairman, also allegedly raised the issue in late April.

The European Parliament's presence in Ukraine aims to ensure that the EU parliamentary committees are "regularly informed about ongoing issues and processes" in the country, as well as in other Eastern Partnership states, the document said.

Ukraine submitted its EU membership bid in February 2022. The European Commission recently recommended launching formal accession talks, acknowledging Kyiv's reform efforts on its path toward European integration.

EU leaders are expected to make the decision on the accession negotiations in December. While some members voiced support for opening the talks, Hungary said it would oppose such a step.

How Ukrainian identity evolved since the Revolution of Dignity
It was at Kyiv’s Independence Square on Dec. 1, 2013, when Ukrainians gathered during the Revolution of Dignity to express their outrage over violent police crackdowns against protestors the day prior, that author Lyuba Yakimchuk’s then three-year-old son first learned the patriotic national slogan…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Martin Fornusek
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:17 PM

Zelensky suggests Trump's election can strongly affect war.

The result of the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election can "very strongly" influence the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference on Dec. 19. According to the latest polls, Trump is the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential elections.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:19 PM

UN records 142 cases of Russia's summary executions of Ukrainian civilians.

Russia's suspected violations in Ukraine include at least 142 summary executions of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Dec. 19. The numbers that the UN regularly provides on casualties of Russia's war against Ukraine include only cases that could be safely verified, and actual figures are most likely higher.
11:58 AM

Military: Storms create increased risk of sea mines in Black Sea.

Lengthy storms in the Black Sea have created an increased risk of naval mines drifting towards places that may endanger civilians, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on national television on Dec. 19, Ukrinform reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.