Russia claims 19 drones shot down over Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a large-scale drone attack is occurring in Russian-occupied Crimea. Russia claims to have shot down 19 drones so far, and that explosions have been heard in Novofedorivka, Saky, Yevpatoriya, Dzhankoi, and Balaklava.

Russian Telegram sources initially reported the attacks, claiming a large number of drones were hitting targets around the territory. Details are developing but videos uploaded to social media show explosions and the sound of drones, while over 20 explosions were allegedly recorded in different cities around the peninsula.

Crimea hosts a number of Russian military installations that have come under increasing attack as Ukraine seeks to degrade Russian logistics and equipment.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) told Ukrainska Pravda that strikes on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol had destroyed military personnel and equipment in the early hours of Sept. 20.

Last week Ukrainian missile strikes severely damaged a Russian warship and submarine in a Sevastopol dry dock. Crimea is also the site of the Kerch bridge, which links to mainland Russia, and has also experienced an increase in Ukrainian attacks this year.