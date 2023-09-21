Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia claims 19 drones shot down over Crimea

by Kris Parker September 21, 2023 3:39 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a large-scale drone attack is occurring in Russian-occupied Crimea. Russia claims to have shot down 19 drones so far, and that explosions have been heard in Novofedorivka, Saky, Yevpatoriya, Dzhankoi, and Balaklava.

Russian Telegram sources initially reported the attacks, claiming a large number of drones were hitting targets around the territory. Details are developing but videos uploaded to social media show explosions and the sound of drones, while over 20 explosions were allegedly recorded in different cities around the peninsula.

Crimea hosts a number of Russian military installations that have come under increasing attack as Ukraine seeks to degrade Russian logistics and equipment.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) told Ukrainska Pravda that strikes on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol had destroyed military personnel and equipment in the early hours of Sept. 20.

Last week Ukrainian missile strikes severely damaged a Russian warship and submarine in a Sevastopol dry dock. Crimea is also the site of the Kerch bridge, which links to mainland Russia, and has also experienced an increase in Ukrainian attacks this year.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.