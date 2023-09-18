Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Brazil's President Lula to meet Zelensky in New York

by Martin Fornusek September 18, 2023 9:54 PM 1 min read
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks on March 30, 2023 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on Sept. 20, the Guardian reported on Sept. 18, citing two sources in the Brazilian government.

The Brazilian president has frustrated the Western leadership with his ambiguous stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While acknowledging Kyiv's right to defend itself, Lula also refused to join sanctions against Russia or send military aid to Ukraine.

Instead, he has sought to mediate a diplomatic solution to the war, even criticizing Western support for Ukraine as a way of prolonging the hostilities.

Lula da Silva sparked outrage in Kyiv on April 6 after suggesting that Ukraine should be open to the idea of giving up Crimea in exchange for peace with Russia.

Lula: Brazil’s judiciary to decide on Putin’s arrest at G20 summit
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said his country’s judiciary would decide whether to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin in the event he attends the Group of 20 (G20) 2024 summit in Brazil, Reuters reported on Sept. 11.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
