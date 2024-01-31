Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Biden arms Ukraine via Greece

by Abbey Fenbert January 31, 2024 6:59 AM 2 min read
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) speaks during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky after their meeting in Athens on Aug. 21, 2023. (Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden is able to skirt congressional opposition to Ukraine aid by donating weapons to Greece with the expectation that Greece will then donate its own surplus equipment to Kyiv, according to a Jan. 30 report published in Forbes.

A U.S. legal authority known as Excess Defense Articles (EDA) allows the president to deem certain weapons systems surplus and transfer them to partner nations at a cheap price or without cost.

The Greek news outlet Kathimerini reported on Jan. 27 that the U.S. agreed to send two C-130H aircraft, 60 Bradley armored fighting vehicles, and 10 engines for P-3 patrol planes as "free concessions" under the EDA authority.

The package also includes three Protector-class ships and a fleet of trucks, given to Greece as EDA in conjunction with the sale of $8.6 billion worth in F-35 jets.

A letter from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlining the terms of the weapons transfer also addresses the matter of arming Ukraine.

"We continue to be interested in the defense capabilities that Greece could transfer or sell to Ukraine," Blinken writes.

"If these capabilities are of interest to Ukraine, and pending an assessment of their status and value by the U.S. government, we can explore opportunities for possible additional Foreign Armed Forces Financing of up to $200 million for Greece."

The Greek arsenal holds key air defense equipment that Ukraine needs, including long-range S-300 and Hawk missile systems.

Kathimerini reported that Greek political and military leadership have already agreed to transfer surplus equipment to Ukraine.  

This circular arms trade allows Biden to bypass congressional obstacles to funding additional military aid to Ukraine. A $61 billion aid package has been stalled for months due to opposition from Republican legislators, and the White House has said there is no money left to send Ukrainian troops if Congress does not budge.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Mitsotakis on Jan. 29 ahead of the second Ukraine-Balkans summit.

Zelensky said he discussed Ukraine's defense needs with Mitsotakis, "especially in terms of air defense and artillery."

F-16s for Ukraine: When will they arrive and what can they do?
The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion and is expected to finally start receiving this year. It’s a versatile workhorse of a jet that’s fought in dozens of wars and is
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:59 AM

Media: Biden arms Ukraine via Greece.

A U.S. legal authority known as Excess Defense Articles (EDA) allows the president to deem certain weapons systems surplus and transfer them to partner nations at a cheap price or without cost.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:12 PM

IMF anticipates boost in Russia's economy.

The IMF anticipates that the Russian economy will expand much more rapidly than last year as Vladimir Putin's military spending bolsters wider growth, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 30.
7:22 PM

Kuleba: Orban is pro-Hungarian, not pro-Russian.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba considers Hungarian President Viktor Orban and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to be pro-Hungarian, not pro-Russian, Hungarian news outlet Telex reported on Jan. 30.
6:23 PM

Pavel: Europe, Ukraine need to prepare for a Trump presidency.

Europe and Ukraine must consider the realistic possibility that Donald Trump will win the 2024 U.S. presidential election and very quickly conclude an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Jan. 29, as reported by Polish media outlet TVN24.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.