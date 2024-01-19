House Republicans signal opposition to border, Ukraine deal as Trump steps in

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 18 warned Republican lawmakers against supporting a deal that would see comprehensive border reform tied with Ukraine aid, the Hill reported.

“I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all, unless we get EVERYTHING needed to shut down the INVASION of Millions & Millions of people, many from parts unknown, into our once great, but soon to be great again, Country!” Trump said on Truth social media.

The Republican frontrunner's comments came just hours after House Speaker Mike Johnson met with White House officials to make a deal on a funding package request from the Biden administration that includes money for Ukraine, Israel, and border security.

Biden's ask includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, $2 billion for Indo-Pacific security assistance and $14 billion for the border.

Top Democratic Party lawmakers have signaled willingness to compromise on border security issues to secure funding for U.S. allies.

Trump's comments are likely to reinforce the opposition of some Republicans who already intend to block the deal.

“Rather than joining Democrats and Biden in good faith, bipartisan negotiations to make progress on immigration, they are taking orders from Donald Trump and actively obstructing a bipartisan border deal,” a top Democratic Party lawmaker said.