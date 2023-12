This audio is created with AI assistance

Fire in a building materials storage facility and store injured two workers in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, according to Telegram posts from Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Nov. 12.

Klitschko said 27 emergency service workers used seven units of equipment to put out the fire. The fire injured two facility workers who experienced an acute stress reaction, according to the post.