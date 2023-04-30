Mayor: Kharkiv needs $9.5 billion for reconstruction after Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on April 30 that the city, located just 30 kilometers away from the Russian-Ukrainian border, needs $9.5 billion to restore all the damage caused by Russia since Feb. 24 last year.

At the same time, he added that since attacks on the city continue, “it is ultimately impossible to calculate all the damages that Kharkiv received from the Russian aggressors.”

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city with a pre-war population of 1.4 million people, was heavily bombarded by the Russian army shortly after the all-out invasion.

As a result, Kharkiv’s historic center and many residential areas were damaged, killing hundreds of civilians.

As of late March, Ukraine's total rebuilding due to Russia's invasion is expected to cost $411 billion, according to the World Bank estimations.