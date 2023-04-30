Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Mayor: Kharkiv needs $9.5 billion for reconstruction after Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2023 11:36 PM 1 min read
People walk past damaged residential buildings in Kharkiv's Saltivka district on April 7, 2023. (Photo by Aziz Karimov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on April 30 that the city, located just 30 kilometers away from the Russian-Ukrainian border, needs $9.5 billion to restore all the damage caused by Russia since Feb. 24 last year.

At the same time, he added that since attacks on the city continue, “it is ultimately impossible to calculate all the damages that Kharkiv received from the Russian aggressors.”

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city with a pre-war population of 1.4 million people, was heavily bombarded by the Russian army shortly after the all-out invasion.  

As a result, Kharkiv’s historic center and many residential areas were damaged, killing hundreds of civilians.

As of late March, Ukraine's total rebuilding due to Russia's invasion is expected to cost $411 billion, according to the World Bank estimations.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
