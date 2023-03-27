Mayor: Explosions in occupied Melitopol, building with Russian law enforcement damaged

Several explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of March 27, reported Mayor Ivan Fedorov.
Later Fedorov said a building captured by Russian law enforcement was damaged as a result of the explosions.
Fedorov used the Ukrainian word bavovna (cotton), which refers to the explosions caused by Ukraine's attacks on Russian military infrastructure, such as ammunition depots.
A collaborator and one of the top proxies installed by Moscow in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Vladimir Rogov, reported a Ukrainian artillery strike on the city, allegedly damaging a "building near a college" and injuring four people.
Melitopol, the city of some 150,000 people in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was occupied by Russia in late February, a few days after the all-out invasion began. It is located between Kherson and Mariupol, several kilometers north of the Black Sea coast.