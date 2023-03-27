Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Mayor: Explosions in occupied Melitopol, building with Russian law enforcement damaged

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2023 9:56 AM 2 min read
The consequences of the explosions reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, southern Ukraine, on March 27, 2023. (Melitipol Mayor Ivan Fedorov via Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of March 27, reported Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

Later Fedorov said a building captured by Russian law enforcement was damaged as a result of the explosions.

Fedorov used the Ukrainian word bavovna (cotton), which refers to the explosions caused by Ukraine's attacks on Russian military infrastructure, such as ammunition depots.

The consequences of the explosions reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, southern Ukraine, on March 27, 2023. (Melitipol Mayor Ivan Fedorov via Telegram)

A collaborator and one of the top proxies installed by Moscow in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Vladimir Rogov, reported a Ukrainian artillery strike on the city, allegedly damaging a "building near a college" and injuring four people.

Melitopol, the city of some 150,000 people in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was occupied by Russia in late February, a few days after the all-out invasion began. It is located between Kherson and Mariupol, several kilometers north of the Black Sea coast.

War from above: A day with drone unit defending Ukraine’s south
Editor’s Note: The Ukrainian soldiers featured in this article don’t share their family names for security reasons. ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST – A couple of running gray silhouettes appear on the phone screen of drone unit commander Ashot, call sign “Doc.” “They saw the drone, see?” he pointed at them.…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.