Mayor: Explosions in occupied Melitopol, building with Russian law enforcement damaged

Several explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of March 27, reported Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

Later Fedorov said a building captured by Russian law enforcement was damaged as a result of the explosions.

Fedorov used the Ukrainian word bavovna (cotton), which refers to the explosions caused by Ukraine's attacks on Russian military infrastructure, such as ammunition depots.

The consequences of the explosions reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, southern Ukraine, on March 27, 2023. (Melitipol Mayor Ivan Fedorov via Telegram)

A collaborator and one of the top proxies installed by Moscow in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Vladimir Rogov, reported a Ukrainian artillery strike on the city, allegedly damaging a "building near a college" and injuring four people.

Melitopol, the city of some 150,000 people in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was occupied by Russia in late February, a few days after the all-out invasion began. It is located between Kherson and Mariupol, several kilometers north of the Black Sea coast.