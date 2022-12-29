Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed, Dec. 29 attack
Mayor: 90% of Lviv without power

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2022 10:08 AM 1 min read
Following Russia’s ongoing mass missile attack against Ukraine, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported at around 10 a.m. local time that 90% of the city is without electricity.

The mayor said that the water supply might be interrupted as well. Critical infrastructure facilities will work on power generators, he added.

Sadovy reported explosions in Lviv earlier this morning amid Russia's new massive bombardment of Ukraine. He did not provide any details. Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytsky confirmed that air defense has been active and urged the citizens to remain in shelters.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
