Mayor: 90% of Lviv without power

Following Russia’s ongoing mass missile attack against Ukraine, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported at around 10 a.m. local time that 90% of the city is without electricity.

The mayor said that the water supply might be interrupted as well. Critical infrastructure facilities will work on power generators, he added.

Sadovy reported explosions in Lviv earlier this morning amid Russia's new massive bombardment of Ukraine. He did not provide any details. Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytsky confirmed that air defense has been active and urged the citizens to remain in shelters.