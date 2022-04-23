Mariupol defenders post new video of people trapped in Azovstal.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Shot on April 21, the video shows Azov fighters bringing food to civilians, mostly women and children, who have been sheltering in the basements of the Azovstal plant for nearly two months. In the video, civilians say that they are running out of food, ask for evacuation to the Ukrainian-controlled territories, saying that they want to see their relatives and sunlight. Earlier on April 22, Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova said that around 1,000 civilians are trapped at Azovstal.