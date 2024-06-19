Man with Ukrainian documents detained in Bulgaria for espionage

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 23-year-old man with Ukrainian identity documents was detained in Bulgaria and charged with espionage, Bulgarian media reported on June 19.

According to reports, the man illegally entered the territory of the "Maritsa Iztok 2" thermal power plant the day before and was detained by the site's security team.

Security found drones, mobile phones, and numerous SIM cards on his person.

Local media reported that the man was arrested and charged with collecting information that constitutes a state secret for the purpose of providing it to a foreign country.

It's not yet known if he took photos of a strategic object in the power plant and whether his devices contained information constituting a state secret.

The report did not clarify whether the individual is a citizen of Ukraine.