Man with Ukrainian documents detained in Bulgaria for espionage

by Rachel Amran June 20, 2024 2:45 AM 1 min read
A Bulgarian national flag flies on a government building in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Friday, March 29, 2024. (Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A 23-year-old man with Ukrainian identity documents was detained in Bulgaria and charged with espionage, Bulgarian media reported on June 19.

According to reports, the man illegally entered the territory of the "Maritsa Iztok 2" thermal power plant the day before and was detained by the site's security team.

Security found drones, mobile phones, and numerous SIM cards on his person.

Local media reported that the man was arrested and charged with collecting information that constitutes a state secret for the purpose of providing it to a foreign country.

It's not yet known if he took photos of a strategic object in the power plant and whether his devices contained information constituting a state secret.

The report did not clarify whether the individual is a citizen of Ukraine.

Poland arrests 18 over half a year for suspected sabotage plans on behalf of Russia, Belarus
At least one of the suspects was involved in an alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, while the other ten were involved in planning various forms of sabotage, such as arson, across Poland.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Rachel Amran
1:35 AM

CNN: Allies debating what commitment to give Ukraine on NATO membership.

The United States and allies are debating what to commit to Ukraine's NATO membership at the upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington, CNN reported on June 19. U.S. officials are reportedly facing criticism from European countries for not willing to go as far as countries closer to Russia would prefer.
12:22 AM  (Updated: )

Source: Investigators preparing to charge anti-corruption activist Shabunin.

Shabunin, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has served since then, denied the accusations and said the cases were fabricated. He believes the cases to be a political vendetta against him by the President's Office, including President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov.
10:14 PM

Ukraine restores ferry service with Georgia.

The sea voyage from the city of Chernomorsk in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast to Batumi in Georgia will be the first between the countries since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
8:15 PM

EU, Ukraine finalize text of security deal.

The EU is expected to join 16 countries, including the U.S., Japan, U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.
