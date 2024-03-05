Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, France, Czechia, Ukraine, Western aid, ammunition
Edit post

Macron to discuss ammunition for Ukraine during Prague visit

by Martin Fornusek March 5, 2024 12:44 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: French President Emmanuel Macron receives Czech President Petr Pavel at the presidential Elysee Palace on Dec. 20, 2023, in Paris, France. (Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Prague on March 5 to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discuss plans to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside of Europe, among other topics, Czech Television reported.

As Kyiv faces critical ammunition shortages due to U.S. assistance being stalled in Congress, Pavel said last month at the Munich Conference that Prague had found 500,000 155 mm shells and 300,000 122 mm shells abroad. The ammunition could be shipped to Ukraine quickly if other partners provide financing, he added.

Several countries, including Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Lithuania, have already supported the initiative.

Macron voiced support for the plan in a comment for the media on Feb. 26, but Paris has not made a decisive commitment yet. According to Bloomberg, the French president is expected to announce a pledge to the Czech proposal as soon as this week.

Ukraine is facing increasingly critical shortages in shells as allies fail to restock this vital capability quickly enough. The EU did not deliver on its promise to supply Ukraine with 1 million shells by March, sending only about half of the number so far and pushing the deadline to the end of the year.

U.S. ammunition supplies have largely run out as House Speaker Mike Johnson refuses to put the Senate's $95 billion foreign aid bill, allocating $60 billion for Ukraine, to the vote in his chamber.

The shortages already had a direct impact on the ground in Ukraine, contributing to the loss of the key city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast and other villages on the eastern front.

‘Our reserves will run out:’ Ukrainian artillery sounds alarm on Western shell shortage
Hiding beneath sparse winter cover in a crude, muddy ditch, a great steel monster lies in wait for an opportunity to attack. Adorned on either side with painted plus signs, the gun’s huge barrel looks up at the sky over the Bakhmut front line, across which thousands
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:44 PM

Macron to discuss ammunition for Ukraine during Prague visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Prague on March 5 to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discuss plans to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside of Europe, among other topics, Czech Television reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:15 AM

Lithuania to join Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine.

Lithuania will contribute to the Czech-led allied initiative to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds from outside of Europe, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte confirmed on March 4 after a phone call with her Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala.
3:39 AM

Kirby: Putin taking advantage of delays in US aid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of delays in U.S. aid to Ukraine to further Russian military efforts, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a press conference on March 4.
11:03 PM

Ukraine, Spain start talks on security guarantees.

Ukraine and Spain began negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees under the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, the Presidential Office reported on March 4.
8:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Support Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Dmytro Hereha as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces, replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets, according to his decrees published on March 4.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.