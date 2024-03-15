Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, France, Ukraine, Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Tusk
Edit post

Macron, Scholz meet in Berlin to ease tensions over Ukraine strategy

by Martin Fornusek March 15, 2024 6:01 PM 2 min read
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prepare to review a guard of honor at the Chancellery prior to talks in the "Weimar Triangle" format on March 15, 2024, in Berlin, Germany.(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met in Berlin on March 15 to coordinate their countries' support for Ukraine.

The German and French leaders meet amid a growing rift in their public views on how to best help Kyiv repel Russian aggression.

An advocate of reaching out to Vladimir Putin in the first days of the full-scale war, Macron recently took a seemingly unexpected turn, saying that the allies should stop restraining themselves with red lines and introduce strategic ambiguity in their approach toward Ukraine and Russia.

The French president seemed to have taken other leaders, namely Scholz, aback with his remarks that the Western countries should not rule out deploying their own troops on the ground in Ukraine. Macron reiterated this position in a television interview on March 14.

The German chancellor and several other NATO leaders emphatically rejected this option. Berlin has also pointed out that it provided considerably more arms and equipment to Ukraine than France, being second only to the U.S.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

People close to Scholz said that Germany could not take the "strategic ambiguity" stance the same way as France, as Berlin lacks nuclear weapons and relies on NATO for its nuclear umbrella, The New York Times reported.

According to the outlet, French and German officials privately admit that there is a "serious clash between the two leaders," which is also reflected in their different personal styles. Scholz publicly described his relationship with Macron as "very friendly."

The German chancellor attracted criticism even from German lawmakers and officials for repeatedly refusing to supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles, while France has already provided its SCALP missiles.

The meeting of leaders from France, Germany, and Poland is also a move to revive the so-called Weimar Triangle, a cooperation framework the three countries established in the early 1990s.

While cautious, Warsaw made statements favoring Paris' position. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said last week that "the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine is not unthinkable."

"I appreciate French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative because it is about Putin being afraid, not us being afraid of Putin," Sikorski said.

Macron: Russia’s war against Ukraine ‘existential’ for France, Europe
French President Emmanuel Macron on March 14 again refused to rule out the potential presence of Western troops in Ukraine but stressed that the current situation does not call for it.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:30 PM

Russia recruits more foreign mercenaries to fight in war, Ukraine says.

Russia increasingly involves foreign mercenaries from countries with a "difficult economic situation" in the all-out war in Ukraine, Petro Yatsenko, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said on March 15 during the press conference in Kyiv.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:02 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 100 fallen soldiers.

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 100 soldiers who died fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on March 15.
10:36 AM

Yermak: Ukrainian, Hungarian officials to meet next week.

Representatives of the Ukrainian and Hungarian governments will hold a bilateral meeting next week, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said on March 14 following a call with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.