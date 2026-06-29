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Lukashenko holds talks with Xi Jinping in China after meeting Putin

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by Kateryna Denisova
Lukashenko holds talks with Xi Jinping in China after meeting Putin
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko before the bilateral meeting of the Second Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on April 25, 2019. (Andrea Verdelli/Pool/Getty Images)

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko arrived in China on June 29 for negotiations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Lukashenko's press office reported.

Lukashenko's visit comes days after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin leader's residence in Valdai, as Ukraine warns against further involvement of Minsk in the full-scale war in the future.

Xi met with Lukashenko in Beijing's Diaoyutai state guesthouse, with their talks lasting more than three hours, following a red-carpet welcome for Belarusian dictator on June 28

Xi described Belarus-China relations as being at a "historic peak" and called the two countries "iron friends," according to the Belarusian pro-government Telegram channel Pul Pervogo.

While Minsk allowed Russia to use its territory to launch the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Beijing has for years been seen as another Moscow's key ally supplying Russia's war machine, according to multiple reports.

Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov said the two discussed political, economic, and industrial cooperation, with Lukashenko proposing "closer ties across investment and economic sectors."

In recent months, President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned Belarus about its deeper military involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

In one of his latest statements, Zelensky gave Lukashenko one week to remove communications equipment that Ukraine says was being used to support Russian drone attacks launched from Belarusian territory.

On June 24, Zelensky said the equipment had stopped operating. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader said that the construction of military infrastructure along the Belarus-Ukraine border was "nearing completion," noting the facilities "had no purpose other than military use."

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Alexander LukashenkoBelarusChinaXi JinpingRussia
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Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

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