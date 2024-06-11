Local official shot dead in Zaporizhzhia, police say

This audio is created with AI assistance

A local official was killed in Zaporizhzhia downtown on the morning of June 11, Ukraine's National Police reported.

An unidentified man reportedly shot the official four times with a firearm near a high-rise building and fled. The victim suffered injuries and died in the hospital, according to the police.

While the police have not disclosed the official's name, Hromadske, citing unnamed sources, reported that the killed was Maksym Denshchyk, who served as a director of the legal support department of the Zaporizhzhia City Council.

In May, he was reportedly suspended for the duration of an internal investigation. No further detailed were disclosed.

The police opened a criminal investigation and are looking for the attacker.