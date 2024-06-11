Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Local official shot dead in Zaporizhzhia, police say

by Kateryna Denisova June 11, 2024 12:17 PM 1 min read
The building of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast State (Military) Administration, Zaporizhzhia, south-eastern Ukraine. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A local official was killed in Zaporizhzhia downtown on the morning of June 11, Ukraine's National Police reported.

An unidentified man reportedly shot the official four times with a firearm near a high-rise building and fled. The victim suffered injuries and died in the hospital, according to the police.

While the police have not disclosed the official's name, Hromadske, citing unnamed sources, reported that the killed was Maksym Denshchyk, who served as a director of the legal support department of the Zaporizhzhia City Council.

In May, he was reportedly suspended for the duration of an internal investigation. No further detailed were disclosed.

The police opened a criminal investigation and are looking for the attacker.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
