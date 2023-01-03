Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Local authorities: Russian forces block village in Luhansk Oblast for ‘filtration’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2023 12:05 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are conducting “filtration measures” in the occupied village of Polovynkyne in Luhansk Oblast due to the alleged local residents’ assistance to Ukraine’s military, Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reported on Jan. 3. Russian military has already forcibly taken 30 village residents to the occupied city of Luhansk during the raid, reads the report.

“Supposedly for ‘filtration measures,’ the enemy blocked the village of Polovynkyne near Starobilsk. The reason was successful airstrikes on Russian positions — the occupiers accuse the local population of helping (Ukraine's) Armed Forces,” Luhansk Oblast military administration wrote on Telegram.

The “filtration measures” are interrogation procedures conducted by Russian forces with civilians on occupied Ukrainian territories, which may lead to torture and kidnapping.

A Conflict Observatory hub that collects and analyses evidence of Russian war crimes released a report on Aug. 25, which provides proof of forced deportation and filtration camps in occupied parts of Ukraine.

Using open-source information and remote sensing data, the researchers identified at least 21 filtration system locations in and around the partially occupied Donetsk Oblast alone. The “filtration camps” are reportedly used for processing Ukrainian civilians before they are forcibly sent to Russia.

Kharkiv Oblast resident forcibly deported to Russia: ‘It’s not a country, it’s a prison’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.