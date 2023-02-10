Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Local authorities: Drone attack possible on Kyiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2023 11:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported late on Feb. 10 that there was a threat of Russian drone attacks on the region. The administration urged residents to stay in shelters until the air rad alert is off.

An air raid alert was activated in Kyiv and the region at 9:46 pm. Kyiv Oblast Military Administration wrote about the threat of drone strikes in less than an hour when some unofficial Telegram channels already reported sounds of explosions.

Earlier in the evening, governors of Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts said that the Ukrainian air defense had shot down several Iranian-made Shahed drones over their regions.

On Feb. 10 morning, Russia launched the 14th mass missile strike on Ukraine, targeting its energy infrastructure.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.