Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Lithuania’s President: Belarus' offer to transport Ukrainian grain is a trap

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 10, 2022 6:21 PM 1 min read
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wrote on Twitter on Dec. 10 that Belarus' offer to transport Ukrainian grain through its territory to Lithuania is just another attempt to escape sanctions because Ukrainian grain already travels through Poland and other countries to Baltic ports.

“It is a trap. Let’s not fall into it,” Nauseda said.

Belarus told the UN that it would allow the transit of grain from Ukraine through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a UN spokesman said on Dec. 10.

Belarus also asked to be allowed to export its fertilizer products currently under Western sanctions. Ukraine did not agree to the proposal.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.