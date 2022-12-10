Lithuania’s President: Belarus' offer to transport Ukrainian grain is a trap

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wrote on Twitter on Dec. 10 that Belarus' offer to transport Ukrainian grain through its territory to Lithuania is just another attempt to escape sanctions because Ukrainian grain already travels through Poland and other countries to Baltic ports.

“It is a trap. Let’s not fall into it,” Nauseda said.

Belarus told the UN that it would allow the transit of grain from Ukraine through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a UN spokesman said on Dec. 10.

Belarus also asked to be allowed to export its fertilizer products currently under Western sanctions. Ukraine did not agree to the proposal.