Lithuania to provide more military aid for Ukraine

Lithuanian Defense Ministry reports it will provide Ukraine with 10 more M113 APCs and packages of explosives and smoke grenades. Lithuania also offered training for Ukrainian mechanics and sappers. “Our moral duty is to support Ukraine with military equipment and train Ukrainian troops,” said Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas. “We must clearly understand that if we do not stop the aggressor in Ukraine, we will have a war in our countries.”