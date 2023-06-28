Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Lithuania restricts transit of dual-use goods that could end up in Russia, Belarus

by Martin Fornusek June 28, 2023 11:55 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuania government approved a temporary ban on land transport of dual-use goods that could reach Russia or Belarus and be used in the war against Ukraine, Baltic News Agency (BNS) reported on June 28.

BNS wrote that the move was initiated by the Economy and Innovation Ministry and includes 57 types of goods, mainly microelectronics and semiconductor components.

"We have data... that these goods, moving from Western Europe to Central Asian countries, can be used on the battlefield in Ukraine," BNS cited Minister of Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė.

"We don't want to allow our territory to be used for that, and that's why we are introducing such restrictions."

The minister added that some goods that are declared to go to Central Asia never arrive there.

Vilnius informed European Commission of the decision, emphasizing that a solution on the European level would be more effective, as it would assure that such goods do not pass through Latvia, Finland, and Norway.

The EU's 11th package of sanctions against Russia is intended to curb Moscow's ability to acquire dual-use goods that could be used for military production through third countries.

Ukraine's officials complained to their Western partners that Russia is successfully circumventing sanctions and imports foreign-made components through other countries to build advanced weaponry, such as ballistic and cruise missiles.

The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
