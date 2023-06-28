Lithuania restricts transit of dual-use goods that could end up in Russia, Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuania government approved a temporary ban on land transport of dual-use goods that could reach Russia or Belarus and be used in the war against Ukraine, Baltic News Agency (BNS) reported on June 28.

BNS wrote that the move was initiated by the Economy and Innovation Ministry and includes 57 types of goods, mainly microelectronics and semiconductor components.

"We have data... that these goods, moving from Western Europe to Central Asian countries, can be used on the battlefield in Ukraine," BNS cited Minister of Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė.

"We don't want to allow our territory to be used for that, and that's why we are introducing such restrictions."

The minister added that some goods that are declared to go to Central Asia never arrive there.

Vilnius informed European Commission of the decision, emphasizing that a solution on the European level would be more effective, as it would assure that such goods do not pass through Latvia, Finland, and Norway.

The EU's 11th package of sanctions against Russia is intended to curb Moscow's ability to acquire dual-use goods that could be used for military production through third countries.

Ukraine's officials complained to their Western partners that Russia is successfully circumventing sanctions and imports foreign-made components through other countries to build advanced weaponry, such as ballistic and cruise missiles.