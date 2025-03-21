The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Lithuania, Peacekeepers, Gitanas Nauseda
Edit post

Lithuania ready to deploy troops as part of post-ceasefire mission to Ukraine, Nauseda says

by Kateryna Hodunova March 21, 2025 6:21 PM 2 min read
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda is speaking to the press as he arrives to attend the European Council Summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March. 21, 2024. (Jonathan Raa / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced that the Baltic nation is ready to send its troops to the post-ceasefire mission in Ukraine, Bloomberg Television reported on March 21.

The proposal for an international peacekeeping force has gained traction recently, as European nations prepare to take a more prominent role in Ukraine's defense amid the unpredictability of further American support.

"My country is ready to provide the necessary support," Nauseda told Bloomberg Television.

"We are talking about very concrete numbers of our troops, but there should be a commitment from all countries in this coalition to provide this support," Nauseda added.

European leaders are planning to meet next week in Paris to discuss further support for Ukraine as Europe becomes increasingly concerned it will be excluded from any negotiations involving the Kremlin and the U.S. on ending the war.

The Lithuanian president praised Donald Trump's "frank intentions" on ending the war in Ukraine but noted that Russia has only imitated the commitment to achieve peace during the negotiations

"So far, Russia is imitating the negotiations, talking about a possible peace and possible ceasefire, but they are not even ready to keep the ceasefire as promised not to attack, not to strike critical infrastructure," Nauseda said.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Lithuania has been one of Ukraine's most vocal backers.

The Baltic state ranks among Europe's top defense spenders, allocating 2.85% of GDP to defense in 2024, according to NATO estimates. Vilnius plans to increase that figure to between 5% and 6% from 2026 to 2030.

Success of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine hinges on deterrence
We are at a critical moment for Europe, with continental security hanging in the balance. In late February, the United Kingdom announced plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also recently suggested he is prepared to send British
The Kyiv IndependentJames Rogers
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.