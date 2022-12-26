Lithuania invites Zelensky to receive Freedom Award.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania has invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to receive the country's Freedom Award at a ceremony in the country's parliament on Jan. 13, the Day of the Defenders of Lithuania's Freedom.

"We have already sent an official invitation and we will see what the decision will be. However, obviously, it is not very realistic to expect his arrival," said Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, speaker of the Seimas, Lithuania's parliament.

Zelensky was recognized for his leadership in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"As Ukraine's president, he has been at the forefront of this fight for freedom, inspiring millions of people in Ukraine through his personal leadership and example to resist and not to surrender, and having also united the entire global community against Putin's criminal regime," Cmilyte-Nielsen said when announcing the prize winner in mid-December.

The Freedom Prize, established by the Lithuanian parliament in 2011, honors "individuals and organizations for their achievements in and contribution to the defense of human rights, development of democracy, and promotion of international cooperation for the cause of self-determination and sovereignty of the nations in Eastern and Central Europe."