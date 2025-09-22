Lithuania invests 15 million euros in the recovery of Ukraine's most valuable resource — its people

Lithuania is not only next to Ukraine on the front lines. A true friend and reliable partner invests in our future, in the strength and resilience of people affected by the war. Fifteen million euros — that's how much the Lithuanian Development and Humanitarian Aid Fund has allocated since 2024 to the program for the rehabilitation and reintegration of Ukrainians.

This is not just financial support — it is a step toward a new life for those who have defended and are defending Ukraine's freedom.

The program is implemented by the Central Project Management Agency of Lithuania (CPVA). It envisions the restoration of modern rehabilitation centers in the cities of Zhytomyr, Dnipro, and Lviv, the training of Ukrainian medical professionals, the introduction of new rehabilitation standards, and the search for the most effective solutions for scaling.

"This program has a special value, because it is an investment in the recovery of Ukraine's most important resource — its people. The goal is to help bring the bravest — fighters for freedom — back to a full life. This is a long-term commitment of Lithuania, its manifestation of solidarity and responsibility for the future," says Mariana Varkaliene, senior project manager at CPVA.

Why is this so important for Ukraine

The need for rehabilitation in Ukraine today is enormous. In 2024, the Health Ministry reported that since the beginning of the year, over 366,000 people have already received rehabilitation services. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as millions of Ukrainians have the right to veteran status.

Currently, over 1.2 million veterans need support, and this number is growing daily. The Veterans Affairs Ministry predicts that after the war ends, the number of veterans could reach 5-6 million people along with their families. All of them will need significant medical, physical, and psychological assistance.

That is why Lithuania's investment in the development of Ukrainian rehabilitation infrastructure takes on special significance. This is not just funding, but a strategic contribution to the health and future of millions of people.

Rehabilitation training session, implemented by the Central Project Management Agency of Lithuania (CPVA) in an undated photo. (Smart Media)

Knowledge that changes lives

Within the framework of the program, five training sessions have already been conducted for over 30 Ukrainian specialists — physical therapists, occupational therapists, rehabilitation doctors, and nurses. This is not just training — it is an exchange of experience, the birth of partnerships and new ideas.

"Some Ukrainian specialists are already leaders in certain areas, particularly in post-amputation recovery. So, this is an opportunity to learn from each other. Therefore, we often form mixed Lithuanian-Ukrainian specialists' teams," explains Mariana Varkaliene.

Dr. Vaidas Stalioraitis, a FACP manual therapy specialist, says: "About twenty Ukrainians participated in my training. I felt their strength, gratitude, and desire to learn. This inspires and gives confidence that they will use this knowledge to help wounded soldiers."

Among the methods mastered by Ukrainian specialists is the mobilization with movement technique (Mulligan Concept), which allows patients to work on their condition independently. It is simple, painless, does not require equipment, and helps to recover faster after injuries.

A photo taken during the program implemented by the Central Project Management Agency of Lithuania (CPVA). (Smart Media)

Training and cooperation

Training has already taken place in Lviv and Lithuania and has been participated in by Ukrainian rehabilitation specialists from Lviv, Dnipro, and Zhytomyr. Topics cover everything: from rehabilitation after traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, to working with burns or mine-explosive injuries. Lithuanian specialists transfer knowledge systematically and in a team with Ukrainian colleagues, and Ukrainians, in turn, share their unique experience gained during the war.

Ukrainian medics also visit clinics in Lithuania, where they see firsthand how the best European practices work. These trips become not only training but also a symbol of trust and mutual support.

Doctor and Lecturer Jurate Kesiene from Vilnius University Hospital Santaras Clinics has participated in two trainings for Ukrainian specialists. She admits: "The biggest lesson for me was personal. My team and I worked with a wounded Ukrainian and helped him become independent and return home. We are still in touch with him and his family. This feeling of connection is stronger than any fear of working in wartime conditions and gives true meaning to our profession.

The training program for Ukrainian specialists will continue both in Ukraine and in Lithuania until 2027. This is a long journey, but it is worth every step — because it is about the most valuable thing Ukraine has — its people."