Law enforcement searches Spanish property owned by former Odesa military enlistment officer

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced on Dec. 14 that it had searched a property in Spain owned by the former head of Odesa's military enlistment office.

The SBI did not release a name, but the title and details of the case matched that of Yevhen Borysov, who has been under investigation for corruption since July 2023. Borysov is accused of illegally enriching himself with more than HR 188 million ($5 million) through his official position.

He was fired from his position in June 2023 after an investigation revealed that he bought a property in Marbella, Spain, during the full-scale invasion valued at almost four million euros ($4.4 million). Borysov claimed that the property was for his retired mother.

The fallout from the news prompted President Volodymyr Zelensky to order a probe into the practices of military enlistment offices throughout the country. The inspection revealed widespread abuses. Zelensky ordered the heads of all the regional offices to be dismissed as a result.

The SBI said it had seized several apartments and other properties in Odesa and six luxury vehicles allegedly belonging to Borysov.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal ordered Borysov to pre-trial detention on Nov. 15. He is suspected of four other criminal offenses besides illegally enriching himself. If convicted, Borysov could receive a prison sentence of up to 12 years.