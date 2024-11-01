Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, War, Aid, Military aid
Edit post

Lavrov criticizes Turkey for supplying military equipment to Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova November 1, 2024 9:35 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024 in Antalya, Turkey, on March 1, 2024. (Mert Gokhan Koc/ dia images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized Turkey's supply of military equipment to Ukraine to help it fight off Russia's full-scale invasion, the Turkish outlet Hurriyet reported on Nov. 1.

While Turkey is a NATO member, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has still aimed to maintain positive relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

Lavrov expressed his gratitude to the Turkish government "for facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," particularly mentioning the talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul in March 2022, which were eventually abandoned after Ukrainians retook the north of the country and mass war crimes were discovered in the liberated areas.

Yet the Russian foreign minister criticized Turkey for supporting Ukraine in the war by supplying military equipment.

Lavrov said this "cannot but cause surprise," given the Turkish leadership's statements about its readiness to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

Erdogan has publicly supported Ukrainian sovereignty, and his administration has given significant aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Ankara also has long been trying to take a leading role in peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Meanwhile, Turkey has also facilitated the flow of Russian oil to the European Union since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, enabling the Kremlin to circumvent the bloc's sanctions.

In 2023, Ankara became the world's biggest buyer of Russian fossil fuels, importing around 42.2 billion euros ($45.9 billion) in oil, natural gas, and coal from the country — a fivefold increase over the past decade.

The Financial Times (FT) on Oct. 22 reported that Turkey had quietly blocked the export of U.S.-origin military goods to Russia following a warning from Washington.

Russian drone strikes on Ukraine soared to record monthly levels during October, military says
Russia launched more than 2,000 strike drones against Ukraine during October, the General Staff reported on Nov. 1, breaking the previous record set in September by nearly 700.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:43 PM
Video

These Ukrainian women down Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent joined one such unit that refers to themselves as the Witches of Bucha, after a suburb in Kyiv Oblast where they are based. Since all of them are volunteers, these women combine their combat duties with civilian lives.
5:28 PM

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's chief inspector fired.

The Main Inspectorate of the Defense Ministry audits the ministry's activities, including monitoring the quality of military training and staffing, overseeing military aviation safety, and conducting technical investigations, among other functions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.