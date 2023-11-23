Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Latvian parliament extends assistance to Ukrainian refugees for 2024

by Martin Fornusek November 23, 2023 11:51 PM 1 min read
Flag of Latvia (Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Latvian parliament approved the extension of assistance for Ukrainian refugees, such as housing and food, until the end of 2024, the national broadcaster LSM reported on Nov. 23.

Over 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been registered in Latvia to date, according to U.N. data.

The same bill also enables parliament-owned movable property, such as cars, to be transferred as assistance to Ukraine.

It will also allow other official bodies to transfer movable property to Ukraine free of charge, provided the government's approval.

Since February, Latvian law has enabled the state to send cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine.

The country has also banned vehicles under Russian registration, ruling that any Russian cars will be confiscated and handed over to Ukraine.

Opinion: What to do about Ukraine’s brain drain
In 1916, amid the horror of World War I, the American economist John Bates Clark made an observation that remains all too relevant. “There are effects of war which are more tragic than the economic burden it will place on future generations,” Clark noted, “and there are some that
The Kyiv IndependentGiacomo Anastasia
Author: Martin Fornusek
