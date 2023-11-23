Latvian parliament extends assistance to Ukrainian refugees for 2024

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Latvian parliament approved the extension of assistance for Ukrainian refugees, such as housing and food, until the end of 2024, the national broadcaster LSM reported on Nov. 23.

Over 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been registered in Latvia to date, according to U.N. data.

The same bill also enables parliament-owned movable property, such as cars, to be transferred as assistance to Ukraine.

It will also allow other official bodies to transfer movable property to Ukraine free of charge, provided the government's approval.

Since February, Latvian law has enabled the state to send cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine.

The country has also banned vehicles under Russian registration, ruling that any Russian cars will be confiscated and handed over to Ukraine.