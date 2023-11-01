Latvia to gift Ukraine 20 cars seized from drunk drivers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia will send Ukraine an additional 20 vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers, local media reported on Oct. 31 citing the Latvian Ministry of Finance.

The cars will be gifted to the Poltava 1st City Hospital, a Kharkiv medical center, and the Kherson military administration.

In July 2023, Latvian authorities said 432 cars had been seized and were ready to be sent to Ukraine.

On Oct. 26, Latvia’s parliament approved an amendment requiring owners of cars with Russian license plates register the vehicle or remove it from Latvian territory within three months of the law's entry into force.

Earlier this year, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told European Truth that “100% of Latvian society supports Ukraine, even those who drive drunk.”