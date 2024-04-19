Skip to content
German drone manufacturer opens factory in Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2024 3:49 PM 2 min read
A "Vector" drone from Quantum Systems on display in Nuremberg, Germany, March 1, 2022. (Nicolas Armer/dpa via Getty Images)
Quantum Systems, a German drone manufacturer, opened a drone factory and development hub in Ukraine on April 18, the company announced.

Quantum Systems is the company behind advanced Vector reconnaissance drones, 212 of which have been provided to Ukraine by the German government.

The plant is the company’s second site in Ukraine and is expected to increase production capacity to up to 1,000 drones yearly, including spare part production. By the end of the year, it may employ around 100 people.

"For the company, this is a vote of confidence in Ukraine and its employees there, and at the same time a sign of the company’s own commitment to providing Ukraine with long-term support in the defense of its country," the statement read.

The drone manufacturer to invest up to €6 million ($6.4 million) in new production over the next two years, the company said.

Quantum Systems first began providing Ukraine with drones after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The firm also established a service, support, training, and logistics center in Ukraine in the following year. The company promised to supply Kyiv with 500 reconnaissance drones by the end of 2024.

Unmanned systems have become a key capability for both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war, as Kyiv is ramping up domestic production and imports of drones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree in February creating a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones.

Strategic Industries Deputy Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said that Ukraine has the capacity to produce 150,000 drones monthly and may be able to produce 2 million drones by the end of the year.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:13 PM

UK allocates over $180 million to bolster Ukraine's energy sector.

The U.K. has allocated nearly 150 million pounds (over $180 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector after recent Russian attacks, the head of the U.K.'s delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Neil Holland, said on April 18.
