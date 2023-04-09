Latvia to build new 64-kilometer fence on border with Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia plans to begin construction of a 64-kilometer stretch of fence along its border with Belarus in April, media outlet Delfi reported on April 9.

Latvia took the decision to build a fence with Belarus back in 2016 to protect itself from illegal migrants crossing the border. A total of 54 kilometers had been built by April, just under one-third of the total length of the projected fence.

“We can already see the real results of the work done, which allows us to start building without unreasonable delay,” said Chairman of the Board of the State Real Estate Renars Griskevics.

Two other countries, Poland and Lithuania, decided to build fences on the border with Belarus, which has consistently assisted Russia in its war against Ukraine, after Minsk began flying in thousands of migrants from Iraq and Syria and pushing them across the border.

Last August, Lithuania completed the construction of a fence with a total length of 552 kilometers on the border with Belarus, and Poland completed the fence six months ago.