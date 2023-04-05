Latvia reinstates mandatory military service

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Latvian parliament has officially passed the National Defence Service Law mandating men between the ages of 18 and 27 to serve in the military, media outlet Delfi reported on April 5.

According to the new law, men between the ages of 18 and 27 will be required to serve in the military for a period of 11 months.

Those who are continuing their education after the age of 18, excluding higher education, will have to serve for a year upon graduation.

Latvian citizens who are permanently living abroad and have notified the government of their address change will not be conscripted into national service, Delfi wrote.

Those who cannot complete their military service for a number of reasons, including religious beliefs, have the opportunity to replace it with 11 months of alternative service in an institution under the Defense Ministry.

Women between the ages of 18-27 are not required to fulfil military service under the new law, but are able to join on a voluntary basis, Delfi added.

The law will enter into force when signed by the President of Latvia.