Latvia reinstates mandatory military service

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 5:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Latvian parliament has officially passed the National Defence Service Law mandating men between the ages of 18 and 27 to serve in the military, media outlet Delfi reported on April 5.

According to the new law, men between the ages of 18 and 27 will be required to serve in the military for a period of 11 months.

Those who are continuing their education after the age of 18, excluding higher education, will have to serve for a year upon graduation.

Latvian citizens who are permanently living abroad and have notified the government of their address change will not be conscripted into national service, Delfi wrote.

Those who cannot complete their military service for a number of reasons, including religious beliefs, have the opportunity to replace it with 11 months of alternative service in an institution under the Defense Ministry.

Women between the ages of 18-27 are not required to fulfil military service under the new law, but are able to join on a voluntary basis, Delfi added.

The law will enter into force when signed by the President of Latvia.

Zelensky congratulates Finland on NATO accession
President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Finland on joining NATO on April 4, adding that the alliance has become “the only effective security guarantee in the region” amid Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
