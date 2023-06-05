Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

Media: Latvia transfers 66 vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine

by Haley Zehrung June 5, 2023 4:24 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvian authorities have already transferred 66 confiscated cars to Ukraine, according to the State Insurance Agency data reported in media outlet Delfi on June 4. The cars were seized by the Latvian state from drunk drivers, making the vehicles government property.

Once the cars become property of the Latvian government they can be transferred to the Ukrainian authorities free of charge.

The government of Latvia passed the amendments to the Law on Assistance to Ukrainian Civilians earlier this year, creating the legal grounds for the transfer.

"I believe that every act of support, big or small, brings us closer to victory in this senseless war," said Latvian Minister of Finance Arvils Ašeradens about the initiative.

Latvia's State Revenue Service cooperated with the association Agendum, responsible for delivering confiscated vehicles to Ukraine and coordinating requests from the Ukrainian government institutions, according to the statement published on the Latvia's Finance Ministry website.

Latvia pledges 2 million euros for reconstruction of Chernihiv
Chernihiv will receive two million euros from Latvia for the reconstruction of the city, the Chernihiv City Council reported on May 24.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Haley Zehrung
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

