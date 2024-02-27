Latvia extends entry ban for Russian citizens

This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia has extended visa restrictions for Russian citizens until March 2025, the Latvian Foreign Ministry announced on Feb. 27.

Latvia imposed entry restrictions on Russian citizens in September 2022 as part of a joint agreement with Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland. Czechia imposed similar restrictions in October 2022.

Latvia's Foreign Ministry said that the restrictions had been extended in Latvia due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and related threats to internal security

Russians are banned from entering Latvia unless they have an EU or Latvian residence permit, or are diplomatic staff or their family.

The restrictions apply to Russian citizens even if they have Schengen tourist visas, unless they have family members with Latvian or EU nationality, work on a ship, or are employed in the transportation sector, among other exceptions.

Russians can only apply for visas for Latvia in "exceptional cases," for example in case of a family member's serious illness, a funeral, or need to attend a court hearing in Latvia, or if they have family members who are Latvian citizens.



