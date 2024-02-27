Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Latvia, Russia, EU
Edit post

Latvia extends entry ban for Russian citizens

by Elsa Court February 27, 2024 3:03 PM 1 min read
A sign with the inscription "Carry your passport when crossing the border" in Latvian and Russian stands at the Latvian border in Valka on Jan. 28, 2024. (Alexander Welscher/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia has extended visa restrictions for Russian citizens until March 2025, the Latvian Foreign Ministry announced on Feb. 27.

Latvia imposed entry restrictions on Russian citizens in September 2022 as part of a joint agreement with Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland. Czechia imposed similar restrictions in October 2022.

Latvia's Foreign Ministry said that the restrictions had been extended in Latvia due  to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and related threats to internal security

Russians are banned from entering Latvia unless they have an EU or Latvian residence permit, or are diplomatic staff or their family.

The restrictions apply to Russian citizens even if they have Schengen tourist visas, unless they have family members with Latvian or EU nationality, work on a ship, or are employed in the transportation sector, among other exceptions.

Russians can only apply for visas for Latvia in "exceptional cases," for example in case of a family member's serious illness, a funeral, or need to attend a court hearing in Latvia, or if they have family members who are Latvian citizens.

Latvian agriculture minister calls on EU to ban Russian agricultural imports
Latvia’s Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze called on the European Union to add Russian foodstuffs to sanctions lists on Feb. 26, ahead of an EU Agriculture Ministers meeting in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court


Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:56 PM

Ex-lawmaker Pashynskyi released on bail.

Former lawmaker Serhii Pashynskyi, suspected of illegally appropriating almost 100,000 metric tons of state-owned oil in 2014, was released from custody on bail, Pashynski said on social media on Feb. 27. The bail was set at Hr 272.5 million ($7.1 million).
6:47 AM

ISW: Russia holds offensive initiative.

"Russian forces have regained the theater-wide initiative and will be able to pursue offensive operations when and where they choose as long as they hold the initiative," the ISW said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.