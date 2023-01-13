Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kyiv residents vote to rename 2 metro stations, streets, landmarks in capital

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 13, 2023 5:31 PM 1 min read
Kyiv residents cast more than 100,000 votes to rename more of the capital’s landmarks, including the metro station “Friendship of Peoples” (Druzhby Narodiv in Ukrainian) to “Zvirynetska”, the historical name of the area, and "Lva Tolstoho", named after the Russian writer Lev Tolstoi, to “Ukrainian Heroes Square.”

Both of the previous names are considered part of a Soviet heritage Ukraine wants to change, in a bid to "get rid of the remnants of Russian colonial culture,” the Kyiv City Council press release reads.

More than 200 streets, alleys, avenues, boulevards and squares have already been renamed in the capital, according to Volodymyr Bondarenko, deputy mayor and secretary of the Kyiv City Council.

Kyiv renames iconic Soviet-era arch.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
