Kyiv residents reduce electricity consumption by quarter after government request

In the evening hours of Oct. 10, Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast residents reduced their electricity consumption by 26.5% compared to a typical fall day as the government worked to repair power grids that suffered in Russia's massive missile attacks, Ukraine's state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo wrote on Telegram.

The decrease in electricity equaled more than 93,000 electric kettles and 46,000 washing machines, according to Ukrenergo.

"This helped not to overload the working power grids and allowed the Ukrenergo control center to balance the power system at the most critical moment of the day," the company said.

Earlier, residents were asked to reduce electricity consumption in the evening hours between 5 and 11 p.m.