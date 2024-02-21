Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, The Kyiv Independent, Award, Charity
Edit post

Kyiv Independent, Estonian Delfi win Bonnier prize for joint investigation

by Nate Ostiller February 21, 2024 9:15 PM 2 min read
Head of Estonian charity Glory to Ukraine Johanna-Maria Lehtme and her Ukrainian counterparts, including the ex-deputy mayor of Lviv, find themselves at the center of a public scandal involving donations misuse allegations. (Credit: Karl-Erik Leik/Delfi Estonia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent won the 2023 Bonnier prize on Feb. 21, along with the Estonian media outlet Delfi, for an April 2023 joint investigation into the potential misuse of funds by Estonia's biggest charity supporting Ukraine.

The Swedish media group Bonnier, along with the Estonian newspaper Aripaiv, gives the prize every year along with a 7,500-euro award. A total of 20 entries were nominated for the prize.

The award was in recognition of a story that investigated how the Ukrainian recipients of Estonia's biggest charity helping Ukrainians, Glory to Ukrainians, may have potentially misused donated funds.

The two Ukrainian partner organizations of the Estonian charity were based in Lviv and linked to the mayor's office. Hennadiy Vaskiv, one of the individuals involved, was a former deputy mayor of Lviv.

Estonian authorities announced an investigation into the case in May 2023 following the report. The Estonian media outlet ERR reported earlier in February 2024 that the case was still ongoing 18 months later and had yet to result in charges.

The charity's head, Johanna-Maria Lehtme, stepped down from her seat in Estonia's parliament in May 2023 amid the fallout from the revelations.

Estonia’s biggest charity helping Ukraine under audit after board finds Ukrainian recipients suspicious
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between the Kyiv Independent and Delfi Estonia. No official accusations have yet been made against the entities mentioned in this story. Having emerged in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Glory to Ukraine has since been the largest charity helpi…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:04 PM

Reuters: EU to remove Yandex co-founder from Russian sanctions list.

EU countries agreed to remove Arkady Volozh, co-founder of Russia's most popular search engine Yandex, from the list of sanctions against entities and individuals associated with Russia's war against Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 21, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:48 PM
Video

Polish border protests threaten Ukraine-Poland relations

The Kyiv Independent visited the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing at the Polish-Ukrainian border on Feb. 14 where hundreds of trucks are unable to enter Ukraine as protestors block the border. With no end to the dispute in sight, Polish-Ukrainian relations are at risk of fraying.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.