Kyiv Independent editor-in-chief Olga Rudenko receives CEPA’s 2025 Freedom Fighter Award

Olga Rudenko, the editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv Independent editor-in-chief Olga Rudenko has been honored with the 2025 Freedom Fighter Award by the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).

Olga will visit Washington in October, to receive the award during the CEPA Leadership Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C., where CEPA celebrates leaders who have advanced the cause of democracy, freedom, and resilience.

In announcing the award, CEPA highlighted Olga’s role in ensuring Ukraine’s story is told to the world despite the immense challenges of Russia’s full-scale invasion:

“Olga’s efforts have not only illuminated the realities of the ongoing war but have also reinforced the importance of free and independent media in times of crisis. This award also pays tribute to all the heroic journalists who continue to report in the face of adversity.”

The award acknowledges not just Olga’s leadership, but also the entire Kyiv Independent newsroom’s mission of reporting the truth from the frontlines of democracy.

Alongside Olga, CEPA’s Freedom Fighter Award recognizes another Ukrainian journalist — Sevgil Musayeva, editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda.

For media inquiries or to set a meeting with Olga in Washington: press@kyivindependent.com

Article image

