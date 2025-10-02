Kyiv Independent documentary “Can You Hear Me?” to premiere in US

The Kyiv Independent is proud to announce the U.S. premiere of its first full-length documentary, “Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics,” hosted in collaboration with the Embassies of Sweden and Ukraine.

Join the screening of the film by filling in the form.

Date: Oct. 10, 2025

Time: 3 p.m.

Address: 4101 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC (inside the Embassy of France)

Co-authored by Kyiv Independent journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko, the film offers a rare and intimate look into the psychological toll of war on Ukraine’s military medics.

Following a group of Ukrainian medics from the chaos of battle to the quiet forests of Sweden, the documentary captures their journey to a mental health retreat — an unprecedented opportunity to process trauma accumulated since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. The medics open up about surviving captivity, losing comrades, and living with the guilt of not being able to save every life.

“At this stage of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, I believe the film’s message has only grown more urgent,” says Francis Farrell. “Much is said about peace, yet very little is done to achieve it. Our film reminds the world that Ukraine’s war effort is sustained not just by military aid, but by the resilience of its people.”

“This film sheds light on the everyday realities faced by military medics — ordinary people performing extraordinary acts of courage,” adds Olena Zashko. “Mental health challenges affect every nation touched by war, and this story resonates far beyond Ukraine.”

Premiered in Kyiv on Dec. 12, 2024, “Can You Hear Me?” has since been screened in 18 countries, including at embassies and the European Parliament, with support from Ukrainian and Swedish diplomatic missions. The film was produced over nine months and included multiple trips to the front line and a 10-day retreat in Sweden, organized by Ukrainian charity Repower with special permission from Ukraine’s high command.

Line for the Paris screening of Can You Hear Me, March 13, 2025. The Kyiv Independent Brussels screening of Can You Hear Me, March 5, 2025. The Kyiv Independent European Parliament screening of Can You Hear Me, March 4, 2025. The Kyiv Independent Paris screening of Can You Hear Me, March 13, 2025. The Kyiv Independent The Hague screening of Can You Hear Me, March 17, 2025. The Kyiv Independent

